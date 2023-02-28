U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Shares Down 0.2%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.44. 6,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 9,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.30% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

