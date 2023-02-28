Umee Price Reaches $0.0086 (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Umee token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Umee has a total market cap of $37.90 million and $298,191.07 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Umee has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umee alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00419846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.93 or 0.28378809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Umee

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 11,618,755,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.

As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.

The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, [Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet](https://medium.com/umeeblog/umee-launches-on-mainnet-61556eacaada).”

Umee Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.