Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.98 billion and approximately $81.68 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.54 or 0.00028116 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00406703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014392 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000374 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.4946226 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 618 active market(s) with $72,427,205.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.