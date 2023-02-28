UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $1.86 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00014215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00401598 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.33108936 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,185,349.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

