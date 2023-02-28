Venus (XVS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.58 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Venus has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00024184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $83.33 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,699,642 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.