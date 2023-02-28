Venus (XVS) Price Hits $5.54

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Venus token can now be bought for about $5.54 or 0.00023905 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $81.42 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

About Venus

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,701,078 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.

Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.”

