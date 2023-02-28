Wanchain Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001276 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $58.66 million and $3.12 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00075599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00054240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025727 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,217,508 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

