Warburg Research Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €57.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on Basf in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS opened at €47.89 ($50.95) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 52-week high of €66.15 ($70.37).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

