Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 230.3% in February

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 230.3% from the January 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

EMD traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 124,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,182.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

