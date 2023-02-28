Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 230.3% in February

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 230.3% from the January 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
EMD traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 124,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.17.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.