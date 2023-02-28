WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 1,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter.

