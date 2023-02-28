Wolfe Research Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $440.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.01. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $479.21.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,267 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,489,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

