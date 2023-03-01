27,164 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Livent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Livent by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 313,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 143,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Livent by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Livent by 1,565.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Livent by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTHM stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. 637,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,556. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

