51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 0.7 %

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.