5,368 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.37. 934,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

