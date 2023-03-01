59,809 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of Asana by 152.1% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock remained flat at $14.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 817,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The business had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

