88,253 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,094,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 189,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. 4,454,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,858,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

