AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $83.08 and last traded at $81.97, with a volume of 46019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.47.
The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.29%. AAON’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
