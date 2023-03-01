AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 247.4% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Danske cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Handelsbanken cut AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 8,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,312. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

