Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading 6.8% Higher

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.86. 84,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 740,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The stock has a market cap of $906.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 217.6% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth about $178,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

