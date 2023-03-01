Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.30 on Friday. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.44.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

