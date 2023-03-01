Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.03-7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.65-$5.70 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,630. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day moving average is $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.31.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,760 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

