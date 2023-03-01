Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $9.94

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $8.50. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 388,534 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,965,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,507,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,100 shares of company stock worth $1,161,638. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

