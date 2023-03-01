Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.