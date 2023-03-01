Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.