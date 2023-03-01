Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.13

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $138.80 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.50 or 0.01313910 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013651 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034222 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.57 or 0.01655047 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1,531.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

