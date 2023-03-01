Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $97.28 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $97.28 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.68.

AMBA stock traded down $9.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.61. 916,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average is $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.55. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $109.17.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $162,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,473,399.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $162,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,473,399.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 97.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after buying an additional 638,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ambarella by 820.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after buying an additional 461,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

