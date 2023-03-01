AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $7.14

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $6.80. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 12,194,006 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,232,507 shares in the company, valued at $558,991,967.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,232,507 shares in the company, valued at $558,991,967.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock worth $73,220,670. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

