Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Lifted to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

