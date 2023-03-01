American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,385,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 92,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $726,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,641. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.48. The company has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.35.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.