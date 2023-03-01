Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARREF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $194.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.76. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.