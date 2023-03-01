Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stake Lowered by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,007. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCB. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.