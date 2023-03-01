Analysts Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.56.

Shares of STN opened at C$79.26 on Monday. Stantec has a one year low of C$53.12 and a one year high of C$83.53. The company has a market cap of C$8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

