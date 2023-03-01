Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Major Shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old Sells 557,737 Shares

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. 2,516,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.78. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Archrock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Archrock by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

