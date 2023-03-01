Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of ARKO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 62,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,976. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $977.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 28.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

