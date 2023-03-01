Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the January 31st total of 751,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.5 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:ARESF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. 12,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This represents a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

