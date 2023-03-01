Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 million, a PE ratio of 106.55 and a beta of 0.51.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.
