Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ashley Services Group Limited provides labor hire, recruitment, and training services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Labor Hire and Training. The company offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under Concept Recruitment Specialists brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce, Concept Engineering, Concept Retail Solutions, CCL Labour, CCL Traffic, and Track Safety Australia brands.

