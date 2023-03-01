Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.
Ashley Services Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Ashley Services Group Company Profile
