ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 244.7% from the January 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASAZY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.83.

OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 72,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,683. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

