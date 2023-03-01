Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 2,550,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,512,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Atlis Motor Vehicles Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atlis Motor Vehicles Company Profile
Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.