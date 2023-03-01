Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 2,550,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,512,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlis Motor Vehicles Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlis Motor Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atlis Motor Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers.

