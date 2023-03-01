Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Announces $2.15 Quarterly Dividend

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 2.15 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Atrion has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Shares of ATRI traded down $84.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $568.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.39. Atrion has a 1-year low of $534.99 and a 1-year high of $783.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $635.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.71.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atrion by 44.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atrion by 156.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

