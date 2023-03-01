Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.20 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Avid Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

AVID stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,041. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $20,908,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

