AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Down 8.7%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.08. 622,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,308,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

About AvidXchange

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 185.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.