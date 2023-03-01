AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in February

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the January 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AXA Price Performance

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 91,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,620. AXA has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXAHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AXA from €32.00 ($34.04) to €34.00 ($36.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AXA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AXA from €31.50 ($33.51) to €32.50 ($34.57) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

