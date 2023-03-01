Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 586.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 126,144 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.44.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 8.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $17.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,316. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,406,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at $523,495,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,128 shares of company stock worth $66,165,548 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading

