B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RILYM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,855. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

