Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 207 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 156.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after buying an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,537,000.

XLG traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.55. 11,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,444. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.92. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $260.46 and a 1 year high of $359.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

