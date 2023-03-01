Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. 4,241,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,997. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.