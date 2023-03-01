Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 363 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.09. 800,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,575. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $487.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.40. The company has a market capitalization of $212.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

