Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 57,051 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,051 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 4,463,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,528,707. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $13.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

