Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
ESGU stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,067. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)
