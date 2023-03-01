Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 632,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

